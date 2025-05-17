BAGHDAD, May 15 (MENA) – The foreign ministers of Egypt, Iraq, and Jordan underlined their rejection of the aggression in Gaza and urged a swift international action to save the Gaza Strip.

They held a plenary session in Baghdad on Wednesday within the framework of the trilateral cooperation mechanism between the three countries.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the preparatory ministerial meeting for the 34th Arab Summit, slated for Saturday.

The talks covered political and economic issues of mutual interest, and the three foreign ministers agreed to prepare a joint paper outlining the main points of consensus, in preparation for reviewing it during the upcoming trilateral summit.

During a joint press conference following the meeting, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty asserted Egypt’s firm rejection of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and the forced displacement of the Palestinians.

He slammed the continued prevention of aid delivery into the Gaza Strip, considering this as shameful for the international community.

Meanwhile, he lauded Iraq’s preparations for hosting the Arab Summit, noting that holding the summit in Baghdad is cogent proof of Iraq’s stability and security.

He highlighted that regional stability cannot be achieved without a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause.

For his part, Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said the trilateral meeting witnessed great consensus in visions, especially regarding the Palestinian cause.

He also noted that energy and oil issues were discussed, along with preparations for the upcoming Egyptian-Iraqi-Jordanian summit.

Meanwhile, Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi confirmed that the Baghdad meeting addressed mechanisms to activate cooperation between the three countries.

He pointed out that “our common goal is to contribute to solving the region’s crises and confronting security and economic challenges.”

Safadi added “We agree on rejecting the Israeli aggression on Gaza, and we call on the international community to assume its responsibilities and take immediate action to save the Strip.”

He also stressed the necessity of halting the aggression on Syria and supporting efforts to rebuild it as Syria’s security is vital for regional stability. (MENA)