Who Killed Andrew Burkett and Tommy Dark?

That was Joe Burkett too. Tommy had been the captain on the yacht on which Joe’s brother Andrew had died in 1996, and was paid off ever since by the Burkett family to keep his silence about Andrew’s death, which they pretended was accidental. In fact, Joe had pushed his brother overboard to stop him from revealing their role in the death of schoolfriend Theo Mora. 26 years later, Joe killed Tommy Dark for his silence, and (possibly, not too clear on this one) planned to frame his wife Maya for it by using her car to transport the body and leaving Tommy’s blood in the vehicle.

What was wrong with Detective Sami Kierce?

Sami (Adeel Akhtar) was taking unsafe pills produced by Lambur Pharma, a wing of Burkett Global. They caused him to experience hallucinations, blackouts and temporary paralysis. The pills were faulty because the Burkett family had colluded in falsifying drug trial records and used their wealth to silence the usual checks and balances, in order to get their unsafe drugs on the market.

Sami wasn’t really receiving payments from the Burkett family, Caroline Burkett had been manipulated into telling Maya that as part of Judith’s plan to gaslight Maya into revealing the role she played in Joe’s murder.

In the end, Sami lived at least another 18 years, long enough to see his son become a man, and to reunite with Eddie Walker to celebrate the birth of Lily’s first child – christened Maya in honour of her mother.

Who was Nicole, the Woman Sami Talked To?

Nicole was Sami’s dead ex-fiancé, and just a figment of his troubled imagination. Sami hallucinated her because of his trauma over her murder and the unsafe pills he was taking (see above). It originally seemed as though Nicole was Sami’s Alcoholics Anonymous sponsor, but in truth, she was a fellow police officer who’d been killed in the line of duty. Sami had always blamed himself for not saving Nicole, and the trauma bubbled up in combination with the dodgy pills and the pressure of his impending wedding and fatherhood, to cause him to hallucinate talking to Nicole.

What Was Maya Hiding About Her Mission?

The fact that she deliberately disobeyed orders and bombed an oncoming vehicle despite not having clearance to do so. Maya was tramatised from the loss of her comrades in an IED earlier that day, and so, faced with her surviving colleagues pleas to take out a car that was bearing down on them, but with no orders to strike, she took matters into her own hands. Maya turned off the comms and fired at the car, lying to her team about having received the order to engage. It turned out that the vehicle only contained civilians, which left her suffering from intense guilt that explains why she orchestrated the fatal mission against the Burketts, and why she died with a smile on her face. It was, in a roundabout way, justice done.