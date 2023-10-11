We aren’t new to rumors about Bigfoot or Sasquatch – human-like hairy creatures – but, footage showing one allegedly walking in a remote Colorado region has convinced Internet users the mythological being is ‘real’.

Another clip on TikTok that surfaced earlier this year created a similar buzz around the possibilities of the existence of Bigfoot in mountain regions, as legend holds. But, the one supposedly filmed over the weekend is as realistic as it could get, which has led to some people thinking it’s a Halloween prank.

Image from Getty

If there is any truth to the unverified video posted by the TikTok account @outtherecolorado, a Bigfoot was filmed by passengers on a train while it strolled about in a deserted area.

The caption added to the footage reads: “Riders on the Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad may have spotted Bigfoot on a mountainside in remote Colorado over the weekend.”

As far as the footage is concerned, the unidentified creature, fitting the age-old description of a Bigfoot, is seen walking conveniently across the deserted location before squatting down, presumably to rest.

The voiceover in the clip also narrates the actions of the alleged Bigfoot.

Capturing Bigfoot on film in broad daylight isn’t a common occurrence. In fact, many users have noted the footage of one in Colorado is as close as they could get to seeing a Sasquatch if they existed.

So, naturally, many have argued that the clip showing Bigfoot in the desert is real. Furthermore, the video is credited to an avid traveler and Instagram user, Brandon, who has also posted the same footage on his account, bt92.travels.

“Yes, that’s neat. hard to believe it isn’t real.”

“Oh yeah, that’s real. Super real,” said another.

A third user commented: “This totally proves Bigfoot is real!”

It may well be a ‘Halloween costume’

As we have ushered in the spooky season, the possibility of a prank cannot be ruled out completely.

Some users have noted that the hairy creature allegedly spotted in Colorado could be a real human in a Bigfoot costume to pull a prank on the onlookers.

“Probably just a raft guide messing with the train. We did the same thing with a T-Rex costume,” said one.

Another added: “Halloween is coming! LOL.”

“100 per cent that’s a guy in a costume,” wrote another.