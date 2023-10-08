PREMIER LEAGUE legend Robbie Keane was one of thousands of people forced to take cover in Israel following Hamas’ deadly attacks on the nation.

Israel came under attack from the Palestinian terrorist organisation on Saturday.

3 Robbie Keane is the manager of Maccabi Tel Aviv, with Rory Delap as his assistant Credit: GETTY

3 The duo were forced to flee Tel Aviv on Saturday following Hamas’ attacks on the nation Credit: Getty

3 Keane and Delap have escaped Israel and fled to Greece Credit: AFP

Hamas blasted several Israeli cities with rockets, some of which made it as far as Jerusalem.

Tel Aviv also came under rocket fire, forcing Keane – the manager of Maccabi Tel Aviv – to seek refuge in a panic room.

That’s according to talkSPORT, who claim the Irishman and his assistant Rory Delap spent hours in the room before managing to flee the country.

The pair, 43 and 47 respectively, are said to have sought refuge in Greece.

Tel Aviv airport was swarmed with people trying to flee the country following Hamas’ attacks – which were completely missed by the IDF.

Scores of desperate people packed Ben Gurion International Airport to try and escape the danger.

The airport was so packed that desperate Israelis even lined the runways in order to try and get a flight out of the country.

Prem legend Keane took the Maccabi job in June and opted to bring good pal Delap along with him.

Upon his arrival in Tel Aviv, he said: “I am happy to take on this challenge at Maccabi.

“My team and I are already looking forward to starting work.

“And we are confident in our ability to do what is necessary to prepare.”

Keane’s troops have shone so far this season, topping the Israeli Premier League with four wins from their five matches so far this season.

