Barcelona forward Ansu Fati has informed the club he wants out sooner rather than later. This news could see a three-way Premier League battle for his signature. Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal are all keen on the Spain international. Fati is frustrated about dropping down the pecking order in Catalonia and needs a fresh start if he is to fulfil his potential.

After running out on midfielders to sign, having missed out on Jude Bellingham, Moisés Caicedo and Roméo Lavia, Liverpool have turned to Stuttgart’s 30-year-old Japan international Wataru Endo, who can also play centre-back. He is expected to cost the Reds in the region of £16m and is likely to undergo a medical on Thursday, before completing his move. Another potential midfield arrival at Anfield is Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat. The Moroccan has been heavily linked to Old Trafford but could move to Merseyside instead. And if that deal does not come off, there is always Crystal Palace midfielder Cheick Doucouré. Even by the standards of Liverpool’s window, it would be some going to not sign at least one of these three.

It could be a busy few days of sales for Stuttgart because West Ham in talks to sign their former Arsenal centre-back Konstantinos Mavropanos after the Hammers missed out on Harry Maguire from Manchester United. Also on David Moyes’ radar is Peterborough’s Ronnie Edwards, although Rangers and Bournemouth could also bid for the centre-back.

It would seem that Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo is eager for a new challenge but it will not currently be at Monaco after the French club saw a €10m bid for the centre-back rejected. Will they be back? Who knows? But will assume they will offer a few more cents in the coming weeks.

Newcastle are eager to add a new left-back to their squad. One potential candidate for the role is Chelsea’s Lewis Hall who could be a more realistic acquisition than Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney. If the Magpies do bring in Hall it would most likely be on a loan deal but the Blues are opening to selling him for £30m.

Lazio are in talks to sign Hugo Lloris from Tottenham but are yet to agree on a fee for the French goalkeeper, who announced his intention to leave the club earlier in the summer.

Chelsea’s Armando Broja is being targeted by José Mourinho and Roma as they look to bolster their striking ranks. The Blues will need to clear a few more players off their books after a summer spending spree.

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte looks set to be on his way to Al-Nassr after the two clubs agreed a fee for the Spain centre-back.

João Félix does not want to be an Atlético Madrid player anymore and is willing to rip up his contract with the club to get away. He has four years remaining on the deal, so it would be a touch surprising if the Spanish side are willing to forego a fee for the Portugal international.