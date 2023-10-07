If you’re looking for some honest reviews before streaming For All the Dogs, these memes aptly show how fans feel about Drake’s new album.
Drake‘s eighth studio album consists of 23 tracks, with a runtime of an hour and 25 minutes. For All the Dogs seems to have opened to mixed reviews, and some fans have ranked the best songs from the new release. And, to achieve a better understanding of the popular opinion about the album, you may want to look at some of these hilarious memes we’ve shared below.
For All the Dogs sparks a meme fest
Fans have reviewed Drake’s new album with the funniest memes. Here are a few that tickled us…
Close, but no cigar
This fan loved it
It would hit different
A timeout to adore funny pooches
To each their own
This seems to be the popular opinion
Fans know what they want.
Not everyone hates it
Daddy GOAT
Already better than CLB?
The dogs right now
Tracklist of Drake’s new album
Below are all the tracks and guests featured on For All the Dogs.
- Virginia Beach
- Amen (Ft. Teezo Touchdown)
- Calling For You (Ft. 21 Savage)
- Fear of Heights
- Daylight
- First Person Shooter (Ft. J. Cole)
- IDGAF (Ft. Yeat)
- 7969 Santa
- Slime You Out (Ft. SZA)
- Bahamas Promises
- Tried Our Best
- Screw The World – Interlude
- Drew A Picasso
- Members Only (Ft. PARTYNEXTDOOR)
- What Would Pluto Do
- All The Parties (Ft. Chief Keef)
- 8AM in Charlotte
- BBL Love Interlude
- Gently (Ft. Bad Bunny)
- Rich Baby Daddy (Ft. Sexyy Red & SZA)
- Another Late Night (Ft. Lil Yachty)
- Away From Home
- Polar Opposites