This post is by Victoria Collins, the Liberal Democrat MP for Harpenden and Berkhamsted.

As sights have been set on Luton for a proposed airport expansion, local communities and environmental campaigners are sounding the alarm. From rising noise and air pollution to climate-wrecking emissions and a shaky economic case, this proposal fails on every front and residents in Hertfordshire are saying enough is enough.

Earlier this year, the government gave its backing of the expansion of Gatwick Airport, brushing aside the concerns of local residents, environmental groups and experts alike. Now, eyes turn to the upcoming fate of Luton, where plans to increase the capacity from 18 million to 32 million passengers annually have been proposed. Now, we are told to prepare for an added 200 flights a day.

For those living on Luton’s doorstep, like my constituents, they already endure the daily consequences of its operations: constant aircraft noise, increasingly poor air quality and the degradation of our natural environment.

This isn’t just a minor nuisance, noise pollution from aircrafts has a genuine effect on health. Study after study shows that prolonged exposure to aircraft noise contributes to high blood pressure, heart disease and hearing loss. Yet, Luton Airport has consistently failed to deliver on promises to address noise, why should we believe they will get it right with a project of this magnitude?

More planes means more dirty, dangerous local air

And what of the air we breathe? Doubling the airport’s capacity does not just mean more flights overhead, it means dirtier, more dangerous air in our homes, schools and streets. The ultrafine particles emitted by jet engines are increasingly linked to conditions like dementia and lung disease. Children, the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions are especially vulnerable, but this affects us all. Let’s be honest: this is not an abstract or distant problem. Our health is not expendable and no community should be asked to shoulder that burden for the sake of an airport cashing out.

Regarding climate action, Luton Airport already emits around two million tonnes of CO 2 , and the expansion would nearly double that figure. New research from Green Alliance shows that, if we held UK jet fuel demands steady, we could save an average of 2.2 million tonnes of CO 2 annually from 2028-32. Expanding airports like Luton would cancel out those savings entirely, undermining the Department of Transport’s own climate policies, like the Sustainable Aviation Fuel mandate. We should be working towards cutting emissions, not increasing them.

Meanwhile, local ecosystems are under threat from the loss of green spaces and, once developed, these habitats cannot be replaced. These spaces are not just a nice to have, but integral to public health, food security and wider climate resilience.

Airport expansion doesn’t boost the economy

Despite common claims about the economic benefits of airport expansion, key indicators paint a different picture. There has been no net growth in air travel for business purposes, and the air transport sector has not experienced meaningful job growth. In fact, real wages in the industry have fallen significantly. At the same time, the UK’s domestic overnight tourism has shrunk, while outbound tourism has increased, widening the travel spending deficit and drawing money away from regional economies, particularly outside London. Rather than generating long term value, this trend risks deepening economic imbalances. What communities truly need is sustainable, green growth, investment in modern infrastructure and industries that support resilience, not outdated models that no longer deliver for people or the planet.

The government must listen to the science, evidence and thousands of residents who are saying enough is enough, and act with that in mind. We need better infrastructure, cleaner transport and a green economy that builds prosperity at home. In Hertfordshire, as well as across the UK, the future is green jobs, smart energy and growth that incorporates sustainability. The expansion of Luton Airport fails that test substantially.

