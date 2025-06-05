Spoilers ahead for the ending of the first “Wicked” movie and the Broadway musical.

The witches of Oz are back — this time, for good.

The “Wicked” storyline continues, as the trailer for the long-awaited second movie dropped Wednesday, giving fans a glimpse into how Glinda and Elphaba’s story ultimately plays out.

The “Wicked: For Good” trailer brings back the film’s beloved and star-studded cast, including an update on Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba and Ariana Grande’s Glinda friendship, as well as the love triangle dynamic between Jonathan Bailey’s Prince Fiyero.

Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard are also seen in the first look, showcasing the power they have over Oz.

Fans can also get excited as they hear teases of songs featured in the sequel, including “No Good Deed” and “For Good.”

“Wicked: For Good” is set to hit theaters Nov. 21.

Unlike the first half, which matches the soundtrack to Act 1 of the Broadway musical, the second “Wicked” film features two new songs, composer Stephen Schwartz previously told TODAY.com.

The title for the second half of the story comes from the heart-wrenching ballad between Glinda and Elphaba, “For Good,” which is historically sung at the end of the stage show.

Though the detailed plot line for the next “Wicked” movie has not yet been fully revealed, it’s expected to follow the musical — similar to the initial release.