A three-storey Dubai penthouse – complete with its own “cryogenic” and “hay relaxation” rooms – has gone on sale for nearly £130m.

The 600m dirham (£129m/US$163m) “super penthouse R1” on the Palm Jumeirah, the emirate’s group of artificial islands shaped like a palm frond – is claimed by its developer to be “the largest penthouse in Dubai” at 77,707 sq ft.

The property occupies the top three levels of Raffles The Palm Dubai Residences, a development of serviced apartments that promotes itself as “a place so removed from the everyday that every day feels like you’re living in a dream”.

The indoor/outdoor cinema lounge. Photograph: Lou/Raffles

“Imagine, if you can, a place where your every thought is anticipated and your every hope exceeded,” its advertising says.

The apartment has eight bedrooms, an “extravagant 20-people dining table”, and a “tastefully built” bar.

The residents are promised access to “a top-notch gym, spa and wellness area that includes a cryogenic room, a hay relaxation room [actually a room with beds full of hay, like mangers in a horse’s stable], an outdoor swimming pool, bar and barbecue area, minigolf within a meditation garden, indoor/outdoor cinema lounge, a basketball court, 10 parking lots, a cigar lounge and a bar offering 360-degree views of the Arabian Gulf and the skyline”.

The ‘super-penthouse’ is top left in this aerial view of Palm Jumeirah island, the United Arab Emirates. Photograph: Delpixart/Getty

Seran Gheorghe, vice-president of the developer, Emerald Palace Group, and director of sales for Raffles The Palm Dubai Residences, said: “Our super-penthouse is an embodiment of architectural grandeur and exclusivity.

“Transcending the ordinary, this remarkable penthouse seeks to provide an exceptional lifestyle that seamlessly combines elegance, convenience, and practicality.

“Our listing of this exceptional super-penthouse holds special significance, considering Dubai’s recent central positioning in the global real estate market and a growing demand for luxury properties by numerous ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

“We firmly believe that the sale of this lavish residence would mark another significant milestone in the history of Dubai real estate, and we look forward to further contributing to the sector’s growth.”