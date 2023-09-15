We hope you enjoyed the exciting news from today’s State of Play, including the first glimpse of the new Deep Earth Collection joining the PS5 family of accessories. The collection introduces three new colors for the DualSense wireless controller and PS5 console covers, all with a smooth metallic finish: molten Volcanic Red, alluring Cobalt Blue, and sleek Sterling Silver.





Play Video





To share more about the design and process behind this new and vibrant collection, here’s Satoshi Aoyagi and Leo Cardoso from our design team:

“While crafting this new collection of DualSense controller and PS5 console cover colors, we drew inspiration from the beautiful and powerful hues found in the depths of planet Earth. We elevated the colors by adding a metallic finish for a touch of sophistication.”

– Satoshi Aoyagi

“Volcanic Red boasts a rich blazing red tone. Cobalt Blue, on the other hand, presents a deep shade of blue with intriguing hints of purple. Lastly, Sterling Silver showcases a classic aesthetic with a subtle blue undertone.”

– Leo Cardoso

We’re excited to bring this new range of colors to fans in the coming months. Pre-orders for the Deep Earth Collection will begin on October 4, with Volcanic Red and Cobalt Blue accessories launching on November 3, followed by the launch of Sterling Silver accessories on January 26.

The Deep Earth DualSense controllers will be available for a recommended retail price (RRP) of SGD 107 / MYR 369 / IDR 1,359,000 / THB 2,590 / PHP 4,290 / VND 2,099,000, while the Deep Earth PS5 console covers will be available for a recommended retail price (RRP) of SGD 79.90 / MYR 259 / IDR 939,000 / 1,890 / 3,090 / 1,499,000. The exact launch date and availability for the accessories may vary by region and is subject to change.

Let us know in the comments what you think of the new collection, and stay tuned to PlayStation.com for more information.