As the holiday season approaches, we are excited to share that we have a new PS5 model launching. To address the evolving needs of players, our engineering and design teams collaborated on a new form factor that provides greater choice and flexibility. The same technology features that make PS5 the best to play are packed into a smaller form factor, along with an attachable Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive and a 1TB SSD for more internal storage.

The new PS5 has been reduced in volume by more than 30%, and weight by 18% and 24% compared to the previous models. There are four separate cover panels, with the top portion in a glossy look, while the bottom remains in matte. If you purchase the PS5 Digital Edition, you can add the Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive for PS5 later, as it will also be sold separately for SGD 159 / MYR 529 / IDR 1,839,000 / THB 3,790.

The new PS5 model will be available starting this November in the U.S. at select local retailers and direct.playstation.com where available. It will continue to roll out globally in the following months. Once inventory of the current PS5 model has sold out, the new PS5 will become the only model available.





Play Video





The recommended retail prices for the new PS5 model are as follows.

Singapore PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – SGD 799 PS5 Digital Edition – SGD 669

Malaysia PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – MYR 2,499 PS5 Digital Edition – MYR 2,069

Indonesia PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – IDR 9,699,000 PS5 Digital Edition – IDR 8,199,000

Thailand PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – THB 18,690 PS5 Digital Edition – THB 15,690

Philippines PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – PHP 30,790

Vietnam PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – VND 15,990,000



A horizontal stand will be included with the new PS5 model. Also a new Vertical Stand compatible with all PS5 models will be sold separately at SGD 44.90 / MYR 149 / IDR 499,000 / THB 1,090 / PHP 1,690 / VND 799,000.

A variety of PS5 Console Cover colors for the new model will be available starting in early 2024, including an all-matte Black colorway and the Deep Earth Collection colors in Volcanic Red, Cobalt Blue, and Sterling Silver. Prices for the PS5 Console Covers will start at 54.99 USD | 54.99 EURO | 44.99 GBP | 7,480 JPY. Additional colors will be released in the future.

We are ten days away from the launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, with additional games including Alan Wake 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 launching shortly after. With these fantastic games coming, in addition to recent releases such as EA Sports FC 24, Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, and Baldur’s Gate 3, there’s plenty for gamers to play on PS5 this holiday season.

I want to thank all of you for your continued passion and support.

PlayStation 5 specifications

External dimensions (excluding projecting parts) Approx. 358 × 96 × 216 mm (width × height × depth) Mass Approx. 3.2 kg CPU x86-64-AMD Ryzen™ “Zen 2” 8 Cores / 16 Threads Variable frequency, up to 3.5 GHz GPU AMD Radeon™ RDNA 2-based graphics engine Ray Tracing Acceleration Variable frequency, up to 2.23 GHz (10.3 TFLOPS) System Memory GDDR6 16GB 448GB/s Bandwidth SSD 1TB 5.5GB/s Read Bandwidth (Raw) PS5 Game Disc Ultra HD Blu-ray™, up to 100GB/disc BD/DVD drive Disc Drive port equipped with Disc Drive Video Out Support of 4K 120Hz TVs, 8K TVs, VRR (specified by HDMI ver.2.1) Audio “Tempest” 3D AudioTech Input/Output Front of Console USB Type-C® port (Super-Speed USB 10Gbps) USB Type-C® port (Hi-Speed USB) Input/Output Back of Console USB Type-A port (Super-Speed USB 10Gbps) x2 Networking Ethernet (10BASE-T, 100BASE-TX, 1000BASE-T) Wi-fi: IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Specifications