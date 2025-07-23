



Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he stayed up late, talking with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and “solving all the world’s problems” on Monday night.

Canadian premiers are in Ontario’s cottage country in the Muskoka region this week for a three-day summit that is coming to an end today. Carney attended the meeting on Tuesday at the

Deerhurst Resort

to update the premiers on trade negotiations with the United States,

according to the prime minister’s office

. They also discussed Canadian wildfires and other major projects that were to be completed in the country.

Facing a shifting trade landscape, the premiers and I are focused on what we can control — working together to get major projects off the ground, break down trade barriers, and build a stronger Canadian economy. pic.twitter.com/pgL3j7aLxa — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) July 22, 2025

At a news conference on Tuesday,

Ford told reporters

that he hosted Carney at

his cottage

the previous evening.

“So, full disclosure, prime minister stayed at my place. We had dinner. We’re up till 12:30 at night, chatting in front of the fireplace, solving all the world’s problems,” said Ford.

Quebec Premier François Legault, who was also at the press conference, interjected. “And you got a very nice small chalet,” he said, winking and smiling.

“Yeah, yeah, I have a little shack, down the street there,” said Ford. “And you know what it is? I’m just telling you — and I haven’t known him for long — the prime minister is just the most humble person you’d ever want to meet.”

Ford proceeded to praise Carney and his accomplishments, saying that the prime minister had impressive roles at institutions like Brookfield, Bloomberg, the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England.

“He has never said that in the entire time I’ve known him,” said Ford. “He doesn’t do that. He’s very humble. He listens. He’s a smart business person.”

Ford said he would tell business owners to “hand over” the keys to their business to Carney because he’s “business-minded.”

“He has his hands full because of the last 10 years of what has happened in our country. He’s playing cleanup right now and we’re going to be there to support him. But he’s a very good man. He’s off to a good start. He’s an honest man, too. He just wants the best for for Canada,” said Ford.

“He’s given it everything he possibly can. And I think that’s a consensus around the table. He’s trying. He’s a very smart, shrewd businessman.”

Ford also hosted the premiers and their families for dinner at his Port Sydney cottage on Monday evening,

Muskoka Today

and

Global News

reported.

