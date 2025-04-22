Statement by Rebecca Kolarich, Water program manager

Toronto | Traditional territories of the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Anishinaabeg, the Haudenosaunee, and the Wendat – It’s shameful that the Ford government is backpedaling on its promise to protect the Sydenham River and surrounding communities from York1’s proposed Dresden Dump. If passed, Bill 5 would remove environmental assessment requirements from the site and cause devastating impacts to the Sydenham River’s most species-rich area.

Moving forward with this bill would pollute sensitive waterways and make it easier than ever to destroy and displace Ontario’s species—which is short-sighted and ultimately bad policy.

The proposed dump site is adjacent to Molly’s Creek, which flows directly into the Sydenham River. The Sydenham is a well-documented biological hotspot that is home to at least 33 species-at-risk. If the dump is built, toxic substances and chemicals could leach into Molly’s Creek and the Sydenham. This would contaminate critical habitats and threaten some of Ontario’s rarest species like the Eastern spiny softshell turtle and Salamander mussel, pushing them closer to the brink of extinction.

By removing the environmental assessment requirements, Premier Ford is revealing his government’s ‘pave-it-over’ approach that prioritizes harmful infrastructure projects over environmental protection. Premier Ford is giving Ontarians the false impression that we must choose between the economy and the environment—but in reality, Ontario’s economy, health and sovereignty is directly linked to a thriving, healthy environment.

York1 Environmental Waste Solutions Ltd. filed a proposal with Ontario’s Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks to revive and expand a dormant landfill on Irish School Rd. in Dresden, Ont.

In 2024, former Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, Andrea Khanjin, designated a comprehensive environmental assessment for the proposed dump after pressure from Dresden residents, local councillors and neighbouring communities.

If passed, Bill 5 would remove the environmental assessment requirements for York1’s proposed dump – a little over one year after the province designated a comprehensive environmental assessment for the project.

