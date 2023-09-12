Additionally, the company said Elena Ford, great-great-granddaughter of founder Henry Ford, is now chief dealer engagement officer, and Will Ford, son of Executive Chair Bill Ford, is joining the company this month as general manager of Ford Performance.

Elena Ford was previously the automaker’s chief customer experience officer and was on Automotive News’ 2015 list of the 100 Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry.

“I have worked hand-in-hand with dealers throughout my career and I am excited to now partner with our 10,000 dealers globally to make our retail network a competitive advantage for Ford,” she said in a statement. “Our dealers are the face of Ford with millions of customers, and part of the fabric of communities around the world. We can build on that strength through better training, deeper engagement and more diversity.”

The company said Will Ford will be charged with building out Ford Performance as a business and lifestyle brand and report to Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Performance.

“Nothing matters more to me than Ford’s reputation and brand, and Ford Performance is in a unique position to grow the passion for our brand throughout the world,” Will Ford said in a statement.

“We have the best high-performance product lineup and the most exciting motorsport schedule that I have seen in my lifetime, with more to come. I’m excited by the opportunity to use Ford Performance to create new ways for our customers and fans to experience and love our brand, whether or not they own one of our vehicles.”