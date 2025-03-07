



In December 2024, Dearborn-based Ford (F) sought to take charge of improving vehicle quality. That year, data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) showed that the Blue Oval issued 67 recalls in 2024, affecting approximately 4,777,161 vehicles.

The previous year, the automaker led the industry with 54 recalls that affected 5,692,135 vehicles in the United States, an improvement over the prior year, as it led the industry with 68 recalls in 2022.

In a bid to improve vehicle quality, Ford announced it would appoint a new head of quality, which it says will be announced in early 2025.

However, several popular Ford models are already facing the recall machine for various shortcomings, including some that rehash issues spotted in earlier recalls.

2025 Ford Maverick. Ford issued five recalls affecting the pickup truck in recent days. Ford

Popular Ford models are facing recall trouble.

In recent days, Ford issued eight different recalls affecting some of its popular models.

Ford’s Maverick compact pickup truck is the subject of several recalls affecting various model years and parts of the vehicle.

In its most significant recall, Ford says that 933 trucks built between August 20, 2021, and October 9, 2023, did not have the proper software update installed when they came in for a prior recall, which caused the digital instrument cluster to not display key safety-related information.

Another recall stemming from a prior recall affects 141 Mavericks built between August 18, 2021, and October 6, 2022, which were not updated correctly after a previous recall to address an issue with the brake lights. Ford says that the problem was that the brake lights could involuntarily turn on, even if the driver wasn’t applying the brakes.

In addition, just two singular Maverick trucks built between March 9, 2022, and April 25, 2022 have been recalled due to a failure to fix a previous recall. According to Ford, its Powertrain Control Module failed to detect changes with its 12-volt battery that could cause its engine to stall.

Ford is also recalling 10,627 cars, including the 2021-2022 Ford F-150, 2022 Maverick, Expedition, Super Duty pickups, and the Lincoln Navigator, which were previously repaired under a recall regarding a software issue that prevented trailer brakes from functioning. According to the NHTSA, Ford dealers will update the related software at no cost to owners.

Additionally, 207 units of the 2022-2024 Maverick, 2022 Escape, and 2021-2022 Lincoln Corsair were previously recalled for a software issue that could cause the vehicle to shift into neutral unexpectedly, leading to a loss of power.

Ford will notify affected owners of these recalls on April 14.

Ford EVs are also affected by recalls

Ford’s EVs have also been affected by recent recalls announced by the Blue Oval.

Ford announced a recall of 950 units of the 2022-2024 F-150 Lightning due to a manufacturing defect in its high-voltage battery cells that could cause an internal short circuit. Owners are advised to limit charging to 80% until the issue is fixed.

The Blue Oval will send owners letters about the issue on March 17, prompting them to bring their vehicles to dealers. Dealers will inspect and replace the high-voltage battery array if needed for free.

In addition, 234 Mustang Mach-Es built between May 2020 and May 2022 are being recalled because the high-voltage battery main connectors were not properly fixed during a prior recall. Ford says that the EVs need to be returned to dealers for a software update to prevent the parts from overheating.

The Ford Motor Company is traded under the ticker F on the New York Stock Exchange.

