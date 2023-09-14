Why does a Mustang — the Mustang GTD — cost $300,000, you may have wondered, when this racecar-for-the-road was announced last month. One feature you’re paying for is the car’s active aerodynamic features, which Ford detailed in a presentation Tuesday evening at the Detroit Auto Show.

Chief among the aero tricks: a Drag Reduction System, a term you’re probably familiar with from Formula 1, where a wing device is driver-controlled and its use is limited. On the Mustang GTD, the system’s automatic. Depending on conditions second by second, hydraulics can change the angle of attack of the rear wing, along with flaps under the front of the car, to strike a balance of best airflow for speed and best downforce for control. Braking into a corner, for example, the DRS closes the wing and flaps to maximize downforce and grip. On straightaways, these parts are, shall we say, open for business.

“Every surface, body opening and vent on and under Mustang GTD’s body is functional,” said Greg Goodall, Mustang GTD chief engineer. “Some air is directed for cooling, other for aerodynamics and downforce. All of it to help GTD go faster or stick to the pavement no matter what the conditions are.