Payne shared the union’s thought processes with reporters after delivering weighty binders of union demands to the automakers and holding brief meetings with top negotiators from each of the Detroit 3.

Ford has also demonstrated “a willingness to dialogue,” and publicly signaled its “desire to draft a blueprint for the future transition through bargaining,” Payne added.

Among other rationales, Payne said the company and union have a “good working relationship,” with Ford providing the most transparency into its plans for Canada in quarterly updates with the union. She said Unifor also has the “clearest picture” of how the retooled Oakville Electric Vehicle Complex will look, which provides the union a “useful baseline with which to negotiate.”

Ford detailed plans this April for a $1.8 billion retool of the plant southwest of Toronto, which includes both vehicle and battery pack assembly areas. The company also operates two engine plants in Windsor but has not laid out what role those facilities will play as the industry shifts to EVs.

Ford ‘pleased’ by news

In response to Payne’s comments, Steve Majer, vice-president of human resources at Ford of Canada, said the company is “pleased” Unifor is considering picking Ford to lead off this round of bargaining.

“We have a long history of working collaboratively with Unifor and look forward to creating a blueprint for the Canadian automotive industry that builds a vibrant and sustainable future for our employees, our customers, our Ford business and our communities,” he told Automotive News Canada in an emailed statement.

If Unifor follows through with Ford as the target, it would be the second consecutive round of bargaining that the automaker set the pattern. The union also opted to begin the process with Ford in the most recent round of talks in 2020.

Payne, however, said a firm decision hasn’t been made.

“There is still plenty of time and our thought process may shift over that period. The final decision will likely come over the course of the next month.”

After allowing the automakers roughly 10 days to digest the union’s proposals, Unifor expects bargaining talks to begin in earnest Aug. 21.

The union plans to hold strike votes Aug. 26 and 27, a customary step that will give workers the right to walk off the job the following month if new deals aren’t finalized. Unifor’s current collective agreements with Ford, General Motors and Stellantis expire Sept. 18.