



Getting your driver’s permit is one of the most freeing feelings for many young adults.

It marked the first time in many of our lives that we got to step out into the world and be somewhat independent, since we no longer needed to beg our parents for a ride.

The most memorable part was getting our first car, and for many who grew up in the U.S., Ford was likely the make.

Ford is one of the oldest and most iconic American automakers, with a legacy spanning over 12 decades. Unlike its competitors, it’s one of the few that has remained an American-made car brand.

This company is known for producing well-equipped vehicles at competitive prices, delivering value to consumers. This is highly appealing amid an uncertain economic climate that has caused consumers to become more conscious of their spending.

And with the looming tariffs, Ford is among those better positioned, since around 80% of its vehicles are manufactured in the U.S.

However, even advanced technology isn’t immune to human error, and Ford has faced a huge mishap.

Ford issues a major recall over safety concerns. Image source: Olson/Getty Images

Ford announces a major recall over safety concerns

Ford (F) is recalling over 200,000 vehicles due to a software failure that causes the back camera of its cars to malfunction.

The defective cameras will either display a blank screen, preventing the driver from getting complete rearview visibility, or continue to show the image even after the driver has finished using it, creating significant confusion.

This defect is highly concerning because it increases the chances of a crash, putting the lives of thousands of car owners at risk.

To solve the problem, Ford dealerships will update the rearview camera software at no cost to the owners.

In the meantime, Ford will notify all vehicle owners who might have been affected by July 28.

How to find out if your Ford vehicle has a recall

If you acquired a Ford or Lincoln vehicle between 2019 and 2024, here is a list of all the makes and models that are being recalled.

Ford:

Bronco Sport, model years 2021-2024

EcoSport, model years 2020-2021

Edge, model years 2019-2020

Escape, model years 2020-2022

Expedition, model years 2020-2021

Explorer, model years 2020-2024

F-150, model years 2019-2020

F-250 SD, model years 2020-2022

Fusion, model years 2019-2020

Maverick, model years 2022-2024

Mustang, model years 2019-2023

Ranger, model years 2019-2023

Transit, model years 2020-2023

Transit Connect, model years 2018-2022

Lincoln:

Aviator, model years 2020-2023

Continental, model years 2019-2020

Corsair, model years 2020-2022

MK2, model years 2019-2020

Nautilus, model years 2019-2020

Navigator, model years 2020-2021

If your vehicle is among the ones mentioned in the list above, you may call Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 using the recall number 25S72.

You can also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration vehicle safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-888-275-9171) or visit the official website at www.nhtsa.gov.

