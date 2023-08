Kumar Galhotra, president of Ford Blue, will be a keynote speaker at the Automotive News Congress in Detroit on Sept. 12.

Galhotra, who leads Ford Motor Co.’s gasoline-powered vehicle business, will join a keynote lineup of General Motors President Mark Reuss and Hyundai Motor Co. President Jose Muñoz.

The event’s theme is “Investing in Innovation,” with a focus on navigating the future of electrification, infrastructure and sustainability across the auto industry.