ECONOMYNEXT – Foreign investors bought $8.28 million dollars worth Sri Lanka government securities in the week ended on May 29, Central Bank data showed.

The buying comes for the second straight week following strong outflows in the week before that.

The rupee has fallen slightly since Donald Trump’s tariff declaration while global investors have been shifting to safe-havens like gold.

Sri Lanka saw 2,485 million rupees ($8.28 million at 1 US dollar = 300 LKR) worth inflows from the government securities in the week ended on May 29.

Sri Lanka suffered an outflow of 10.1 billion rupees in the two weeks soon after Trump’s announcement.

The island nation has, however, enjoyed a total inflow of 23.45 billion rupees ($78.2 million) since December 26 last year through May 29, the data showed.

The island nation witnessed total inflows of 29.9 billion rupees into treasury bonds and bills in the 15 weeks through December 26, the official data showed.

The value of government securities held by foreign investors was at 69,262 million rupees by December 26.

Sri Lanka’s deflationary policies have helped to see inflows amid curtailed imports, Analysts have said.

The country witnessed foreign outflows worth 48.2 billion rupees in 2024 with 66 percent or 78.1 billion rupees worth outflow from the government securities in the first nine months of last year. (Colombo/June 05/2025)