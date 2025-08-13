Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You might have heard about “Pig Butchering” scams — those elaborate fraud schemes where scammers build emotional trust over time, then convince victims to hand over money to fake investments. While these scams have hit the crypto world hard, with losses totaling over $75 million globally, they’re now spilling over into other industries and affecting startups in unexpected ways.

What is Sabotage-as-a-Service?

Sabotage-as-a-Service is a new, stealthy type of attack aimed at businesses. Unlike flashy cyberattacks, these operations look more like a sudden flood of scam reports, unexplained customer losses or damaging PR crises. Often run from overseas scam centers, these services allow bad actors — even competitors — to quietly undermine your business by impersonating your brand and scamming your customers.

What could this look like for your startup?

Picture this: your startup launches a product, customers are signing up, then out of nowhere, complaints start piling up. Fake customer service reps reach out to your users, bogus investment offers bearing your brand name circulate online and your support team is overwhelmed. Social media starts calling your company a scam, and negative stories spread fast. If this happens right after a major event like an IPO, the fallout can be devastating.

How to spot the signs of corporate ‘Pig Butchering’

Here’s the usual pattern scammers follow:

Faking familiarity: They create fake phone lines, social media accounts and websites pretending to be your company. Building trust: Using your tone, logos and sometimes real information from leaked documents, they make customers feel safe. Offering fake deals: They push fake giveaways, investment opportunities or refund offers. Extracting money: Once customers trust them, scammers trick them into sending money or sharing sensitive information. Shifting the blame: When the scam unravels, customers blame your company — not the fraudsters — leading to customer outrage, media backlash and regulatory headaches.

What’s being done about it?

Law enforcement agencies like the FBI and U.S. Secret Service have seized over $225 million linked to these scams. Many operations trace back to scam hubs in Southeast Asia. This crackdown underscores why startups, especially in fintech and tech sectors, need to get serious about protecting themselves.

What can you do if you think you’re being targeted?

If you suspect your startup is under attack, here’s how to respond:

Be upfront: Don’t ignore the problem. Communicate honestly with your customers.

Don’t ignore the problem. Communicate honestly with your customers. Secure your systems: Change passwords, revoke API tokens, and tighten access controls immediately.

Change passwords, revoke API tokens, and tighten access controls immediately. Isolate critical data: Limit exposure by segmenting important systems.

Limit exposure by segmenting important systems. Set traps: Use tools like honeypots or canary tokens to detect suspicious activity.

Use tools like honeypots or canary tokens to detect suspicious activity. Report fraud: Take down fake profiles or pages on social media platforms quickly.

Take down fake profiles or pages on social media platforms quickly. Keep detailed records: Document incidents for possible legal or law enforcement action.

Document incidents for possible legal or law enforcement action. Stay transparent: Keep your audience informed to maintain trust.

Final thoughts

Pig Butchering scams have evolved far beyond lonely victims and fake romances — they’re now weaponized tactics targeting businesses of all kinds. Whether you’re in software, retail, AI, or any growing sector, it pays to be aware and prepared. Protecting your brand and customers isn’t just smart — it’s essential.

