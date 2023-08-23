





Over the course of his major league career, former pitcher Dan Haren played for eight different teams over 13 years. But it’s his three-year stint with the Angels that’s given him an association with two generational talents in Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout.

It also allowed Haren the opportunity to reach out to the pair for some much-desired autographs. Unfortunately for the three-time All-Star, his attempts to snag some signed jerseys have not quite panned out.

Haren’s efforts to acquire an autograph from Ohtani in particular had a real Mac-Chase Utley vibe to it, as he tried appealing to the pair’s common ground by relaying his own feats as a hitter. So far, though, Haren says neither Trout nor Ohtani have responded.

“Mr. Ohtani, my name is Dan Haren, can you please sign this jersey for my personal collection. I played for the Angels for three years, 2010 to ’12, I was on the team when Trout was a rookie. Also just so you know, I was the last pitcher to have a four-hit game before you did it haha.”

It remains to be seen if Haren’s letter will elicit a response. Hopefully, it ends the same way it did for Mac: a heartfelt and personal response (and, presumably, an autographed jersey.)







