Petra Kvitova is returning to Wimbledon after the 2011 and 2014 champion was awarded a wild card Wednesday for this year’s tournament.

Kvitova, 35, last played at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament in 2023. She became a mother for the first time when her son was born during last year’s Wimbledon tournament.

She made her return to the WTA Tour in Austin, Texas, in February after 17 months away from the court and is currently ranked 572nd. Kvitova, a former world No. 2, lost in the first round of a WTA 500 event on grass at Queen’s Club earlier this month.

Editor’s Picks

Kvitova, from the Czech Republic, was the only non-British player to get a singles wild card to the main draw Wednesday.

The other seven players with wild cards for the women’s draw include British players Heather Watson, Harriet Dart and Jodie Burrage, while Dan Evans is among seven British players given a wild card for the men’s draw. One more men’s wild card is due to be announced “in due course,” organizers said.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.