Former Chelsea wonderkid Charly Musonda has retired at the age of just 28.

Musonda, who represented Belgium from Under-15 to Under-21 level, most recently played for Cypriot club Anorthosis from 2023 to 2024.

He joined the Chelsea academy from Belgian side Anderlecht in 2012 and was tipped for big things, but despite being contracted to Chelsea for 10 years, he made just seven appearances in all competitions.

Speaking on the Rising Ballers podcast, Musonda, who went on loan to Real Betis, Vitesse and Celtic while at Chelsea, said: “I’ve got a big announcement today. It’s not easy but it’s something I’ve been thinking about for a long time.

Musonda played just seven times for Chelsea’s first team in a decade at the club Clive Howes – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

“After reflecting on my experiences and who I am, I’ve realised I want to live with purpose to inspire and motivate others.”

The 28-year-old left Chelsea permanently in 2022, signing for then Spanish second division side Levante before moving to Cyprus a year later.

Having left London though, Musonda struggled mentally after working to recover from injury.

“The exit killed me, it killed me mentally, it was the worst thing,” he added.

Musonda was training with the reserves, having recovered from a serious knee injury that kept him out for two years, when he had a chance meeting with then Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel in a car park.

“It was my first time meeting him, he said, “I’m looking forward to seeing you back and I said, “Don’t worry, I’ll be back for preseason.

“Because in my mind, it was always preseason and I’d be back with the first team and we’d see from there, so I came back for pre-season and that’s where things got tricky — that was the end of my time at Chelsea.”