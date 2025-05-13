BEIJING – Wang Yilin, a former chairman of state-owned China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), was sentenced to 13 years in prison for bribery and fined 3 million yuan (S$543,626), state-run CCTV reported on May 13.

State media reported in July 2024 that Wang, who retired from CNPC in 2020, had been expelled from China’s ruling Communist Party for discipline violations.

The report said he was under investigation for illegally accepting high-value assets and taking advantage of his position to help others seek benefits in project contracting.

CNPC, which is the parent company of listed PetroChina, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company said in a statement in 2024 that it firmly supported Wang’s expulsion from the party, which it said showed the organisation’s “zero-tolerance” stance on corruption.

Prior to his role as CNPC chairman, Wang was at the helm of China National Offshore Oil Corp, or CNOOC, the parent of listed CNOOC Ltd. REUTERS

Join ST’s Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.