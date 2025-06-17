NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former Coast Guard lieutenant was recently arrested for allegedly making threats to kill President Donald Trump, according to court documents obtained by Fox News.

The suspect, Virginia resident Peter Stinson, served as an officer in the United States Coast Guard from 1988 to 2021. He was a sharpshooter as well as a FEMA instructor during that time.

In an affidavit filed on Friday, a task force officer from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) revealed details about the myriad of online threats that Stinson allegedly made.

In one instance, Stinson reportedly wrote that Trump needed to be “[L]uigied,” on May 9. The post was a reference to Luigi Mangione, who is accused of killing United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson last year.

Stinson allegedly made graphic threats aginst Trump involving guns, poisoning and even knives on multiple social media platforms.

Stinson also allegedly referenced “not having the necessary skills,” to successfully complete an assassination, but also eerily suggested that he wasn’t being entirely truthful.

The document also alleges that Stinson made several references to 8647, which government officials say “is likely in reference to an Instagram post made by former FBI Director James Comey.”

“The post by Comey was interpreted in the news media as a violent threat to President Trump and prompted an investigation by the Department of Homeland Security and the United States Secret Service. STINSON has since made 13 additional posts on Bluesky including the text, ‘8647’,” the document states.

The affidavit also alleges that Stinson “has self-identified as a member of ANTIFA.”

On Feb. 2, Stinson allegedly posted on his X account, “Sure. This is war. Sides will be drawn. Antifa always wins in the end. Violence is inherently necessary.”

The most recent post referenced in the document was published on BlueSky on June 11, when Stinson allegedly wrote, “When he dies, the party is going to be yuge.”

Stinson was charged with making threats to kill the president and is slated to make an initial appearance in federal court on Wednesday.

Fox News Digital’s Brooke Curto contributed to this report.