Fifa has banned the former Gabon youth-team coach Patrick Assoumou Eyi, known as “Capello”, for life after its adjudicatory chamber found him guilty of committing repeated acts of sexual abuse against multiple players.

Eyi – who left his post as head coach of Gabon’s under-17 team in 2017 – admitted charges of raping, grooming and exploiting young players following allegations that were first reported by the Guardian in 2021. One former player who was coached by Eyi claimed that the coach would lure alleged victims to his home, which he called the “Garden of Eden”.

Fifa provisionally suspended Eyi when the claims were first made in 2021 and its independent ethics committee opened an investigation. It was confirmed on Tuesday that he has been handed a lifetime ban from all football-related activities and fined 1m Swiss francs (£878,000).

“The investigation into Mr Eyi concerns complaints from at least four male football players who accused him of sexual abuse between 2006 and 2021. Most of these incidents occurred while the players were minors,” read a Fifa statement.

“In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber found that Mr Eyi had breached article 24 (Protection of physical and mental integrity) and article 26 (Abuse of position) of the Fifa code of ethics and sanctioned him with a lifetime ban from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level. In addition, a fine in the amount of CHF 1,000,000 has been imposed on Mr Eyi.”

It is understood that Fifa is continuing to investigate allegations that the president, Pierre-Alain Mounguengui, did not report alleged sexual abuse by Eyi and a number of other coaches to Gabon’s authorities. The Guardian reported last January that an independent investigator recommended that he should be immediately suspended.

The Guardian has approached Eyi for comment.