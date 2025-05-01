Retired Harvard University chemist and nanoscientist Charles Lieber, who was convicted in 2021 for not disclosing his connections to a Chinese talent programme, has joined Tsinghua University as a chair professor.

Lieber, 66, a pioneer in the integration of nanotechnology for use in biology and medicine, will be researching at the Tsinghua Shenzhen International Graduate School, launched by the top Chinese university in 2019.

Lieber said his goal in the next few years was to “work with everyone to build a global science and technology hub and realise more scientific dreams in the vibrant and innovative city of Shenzhen”, according to a social media post by the graduate school on Thursday.

“He is ready to start a new research journey in Shenzhen and cannot wait to get to work as soon as possible,” the post said.

Lieber told the South China Morning Post last year that he was exploring work opportunities in mainland China and Hong Kong. He said at the time that he aimed to find an institution where he could best conduct research to benefit all, and where he would best be able to aid other researchers in their work.

Lieber will also take on an investigator role at the Shenzhen Medical Academy of Research and Translation, founded and led by biologist Nieng Yan, who returned to China in 2022 after five years at Princeton University in the United States.

“Professor Lieber is a top scientist whom I have been following for the past 20 years,” Yan was quoted as saying in the graduate school’s social media post. “I believe that the arrival of Professor Lieber will open a new chapter for the development of education and scientific research in Shenzhen.”