Former Irish President and former United Nations high commissioner for human rights Mary Robinson said that the United States is the country “most complicit” in the genocide in Gaza.

She made the comment during an interview with Al Jazeera Arabic during a visit to the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing on Monday, as part of a delegation from the Elders group of global leaders.

She also said there is a famine underway in Gaza and that thousands of trucks are prevented from entering Gaza on “illogical pretexts, and that states need to do everything they can to stop the genocide”.