Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak has called for “civic revolt” against the Israeli government.

The Times of Israel reported that Barak, who was prime minister from 199 to 2001, made the remarks at an anti-government protest in Tel Aviv.

He said: “A black flag of illegitimacy flies over every one of [the government’s] actions, and it’s our civic duty to act in every way possible toward its downfall, before it marches us into the abyss.”

Barak also accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of “acting impulsively like a caged animal”.