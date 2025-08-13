NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Navy SEAL and current GOP House lawmaker Rep. Eli Crane of Arizona delivered a pointed message to former President Barack Obama.

“You’ve done enough damage. Probably best to sit this one out,” the congressman told Obama in a post on X.

Crane made the comments in response to a post in which Obama declared, “Since we passed the Affordable Care Act, Republicans have tried over and over to repeal it. And over and over, they’ve failed — in part because millions of people now depend on the ACA for quality, affordable health care. Now Republicans are trying something different: quietly weakening the law and hoping you won’t notice. We can’t let them.”

GOP Sen. Mike Lee of Utah wrote in response to the Democrat’s post, “Obamacare was a great deal—for huge healthcare companies But it’s made healthcare less affordable for hardworking American families, who have seen their healthcare costs skyrocket—while a small handful of healthcare giants have reaped a windfall of billions of dollars a year.”

“The worst part of Obamacare was putting able-bodied, working-age adults on government assistance instead of helping them find employment. I’ve been vocally against this since day one. Medicaid should be for needy children, families, and seniors. Not for those who can work!” former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, who is now the president of the Young America’s Foundation, wrote.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment on Obama’s post.

Obama served two consecutive terms as president, with his White House tenure spanning from early 2009 through early 2017, when he was succeeded by President Donald Trump.