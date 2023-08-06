





It’s been a swift rise to success for Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs. Entering his fourth year in the NFL, Diggs already has two Pro Bowl appearances, a first-team All-Pro selection and led the league in interceptions in only his second season. But if you ask teammate Stephon Gilmore, Diggs is merely scratching the surface of his superstar potential.

“It’s a blessing,” Gilmore said Sunday of playing with Diggs, per The Athletic‘s Jeff Howe. “He’s young, talented, gifted. It’s exciting to teach him as much as I can because I think he can be the best in the league. He has all the attributes to do that.”

Gilmore knows of what he speaks, as the new Cowboy was the league’s Defensive Player of the Year back in 2019 while playing for the Patriots and is a five-time Pro Bowler. He joined Dallas in March after being traded by the Colts.

A second-round draft pick in 2020, Digg earned 11 starts as a rookie with three interceptions. He led the league with 11 picks in ’21 and has started every game for the Cowboys over the past two seasons. Last year, he pulled in three interceptions and helped anchor the NFL’s fifth-best scoring defense, with Dallas allowing just 20.1 points per game.



