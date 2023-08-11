





Former NFL defensive back Buster Skrine was arrested in Canada earlier this week, authorities announced on Thursday.

Per a release by the Durham Regional Police in Whitby, Ontario, the 34-year-old Skrine “is facing several fraud-related charges totaling more than $100,000.”

The release alleges that the 11-year NFL veteran was going to banks and opening up accounts with fraudulent checks, and he was able to obtain some of the money before the check cleared.

Police said that while attempting to return to the United States on Aug. 9, Skrine was arrested at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport in conjunction with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The 2011 fifth-round pick of the Browns faces four counts of fraud over $5,000, seven counts of making false statements to procure money, three counts of possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000 and one count of possessing property obtained by crime under $5,000.

After four seasons with Cleveland, Skrine spent time with the Jets, Bears, 49ers and Titans. In 157 career games, he made 590 total tackles while recording 3.5 sacks and 10 interceptions.



