





Former NFL quarterback Matt Cassel is working with NBC this season for the network's inaugural "Big Ten Saturday Night" football coverage.

Cassel, who is obviously employed by the network for his football prowess, was flamed on social media for his outfit choice ahead of No. 7 Penn State’s 38–15 win over West Virginia in Happy Valley.

Cassel donned a purple button-down shirt complete with a purple plaid sports jacket.

It’s always best for announcers and commentators alike to dress in colors that differ from the teams who are playing in the game that they’re covering, but Cassel took it to a whole new level with his purple on purple look.

For what it’s worth, the criticism and jokes regarding Cassel’s outfit caught the former quarterback’s eye, who couldn’t help but crack a joke of his own on X (formerly Twitter).

Opened up Twitter … and I might have to talk with the wife about my fit for next week 😂 — Matt Cassel (@M_Cassel16) September 3, 2023

Good for Cassel for not taking himself too seriously.

Here are some of the best reactions from Cassel’s outfit choice on Saturday night.

Would be wise… 😁 — Al Goodman(CoachGoody421) (@AlGoody421) September 3, 2023

Why Matt Cassel look like a trans Dracula that runs a 1970s casino pic.twitter.com/rcYxQsDtO8 — Uncle Skeeter Peter (@UncleSkeeterPe1) September 3, 2023

Matt Cassel looks like he’s gonna have a Netflix True Crime documentary about him in 2 years pic.twitter.com/29vJXmk43C — Best Ball God (@BestBallGod) September 3, 2023

Matt Cassel auditioning for the live action “Hotel Transylvania” tonight pic.twitter.com/pYvkaDdokU — ct (@abeeatsrocks) September 3, 2023

Matt Cassel looks like he’s auditioning for Joker in an off-Broadway Batman play. — Jeff Rice (@Jeff_Rice_) September 3, 2023

This Matt Cassel outfit is terrible. — Chad (@ChadrAnthony) September 3, 2023

Even Kirk Cousins wife picks out better outfits than whoever picked out Matt Cassel's attire — Matt (@mtscott02) September 3, 2023

Matt Cassel has to have a better outfit for Saturday night football, right? He's seriously lacking😆🤦🏼‍♀️ — mspackobadgers (@wegman_anne) September 3, 2023








