Eamon Butterly, former manager of the Stardust nightclub in north Dublin, has denied “throwing” his late uncle, a head doorman, “under the bus” by insisting his uncle had locked emergency exits despite being instructed not to.

Mr Butterly (78) was giving evidence on Friday at inquests into the deaths of 48 young people in a fire at the venue in the early hours of February 14th, 1981.

On his second day in the witness box at Dublin coroner’s court, Mr Butterly was asked about apparent contradictions between his 1981 Garda statements and his evidence on Thursday, as to whether there was a policy of locking emergency exits until as late as midnight.

In his October 1981 statement Mr Butterly said for “security reasons I normally arranged for [exit doors 1,5 and 6] to be unlocked about 11.30pm” and this had been a “policy” in place for about “two or three weeks” before the fire.

In evidence to the inquests on Thursday, however, he said he had instructed head doorman, the late Thomas Kennan, to stop this, adding if he had seen any emergency exit locked while there were patrons inside there would have been “trouble”.

Michael O’Higgins, SC for the families of ten of those who late, asked Mr Butterly why neither he nor Mr Kennan had said in either their Garda statements or at the tribunal of investigation into the disaster in 1981, that Mr Kennan had been locking exits on his own initiative and had been told to stop.

“If it was the case that Mr Kennan had done all this on his own and was being told to stop doing it, firstly he would have told the tribunal that,” said Mr O’Higgins. “If he hadn’t it would have been put to him, if that was what he was doing. But it never was. Do you follow me?”

“I follow you, yes,” said Mr Butterly.

“And you never said anything in your evidence to the tribunal that, ‘Look, I knew nothing about this. He was off doing his own thing’. I mean, you wouldn’t be throwing Tom under the bus here, would you?”

“What do you mean, throwing him under the bus? I’m not throwing …”

Interjecting, Mr O’Higgins said: “By coming in here and saying, ‘This was all Tom Kennan’s doing. It was nothing to do with me, I tried to stop him’. That’s throwing him under the bus.”

Mr O’Higgins asked him if it was true, that Mr Kennan had locked doors on his own initiative.

“Yes,” said Mr Buttlery.

Having reread extracts from Mr Butterly’s 1981 Garda statement, Mr O’Higgins asked him “which version” did he wish to “back”.

“The one I said yesterday,” said Mr Butterly. “Or if you want to go ahead [with the 1981 statement]. I don’t know.”

“Well, in fairness, it’s not what I want. It’s your account. It’s your evidence. So which one are you backing. The choice is: ‘It was a policy that I put in place and I instructed my staff’, or, ‘Tom Kennan was doing this all on his own initiative’. Which are you going for?”

“I am going for the one that Tom Kennan was doing it on his own initiative.”

“OK, that’s fine. We will investigate that further.”

Mr O’Higgins asked Mr Butterly if he had been a “no nonsense” businessman.

“I suppose. I was fair,” said Mr Butterly. He agreed that could include firing people to protect the company’s interests.

Asked why he had not fired Mr Kennan if he had been locking exits despite being told not to, he said: “I didn’t fire Tom Kennan because Tom Kennan was my father’s brother-in-law. Tom Kennan was my uncle. And that is why he was employed. He was an honourable person.”

“What would be honourable about locking doors in a nightclub? On the basis of the evidence you gave here yesterday you were sufficiently aware of the danger of that to tell him to stop doing it.”

“I did.”

“And he refused?”

“He did eventually. He did stop.”

“Sorry, the doors were locked on the night – 1, 5 and 6 – up to midnight, and later.”

“Tom Kennan told me he opened them at 11.30.”

“He didn’t actually .. It is quite clear you didn’t even ask him to do it until after midnight … That’s what you told the tribunal.”

Asked again if Mr Kennan’s refusal to stop locking exits was not a “sacking offence”, he said: “Well, I wasn’t going to sack Tom Kennan. That’s for sure.”

Mr Butterly’s evidence continues.