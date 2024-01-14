As people throughout the country were recognised for efforts and achievements in the 2024 New Year’s Honours List, County Councillor Ann Davies was included among the list of people to be awarded for their work.

Having grown up in the Llanfyllin area, she has served as a nurse for the NHS, a town Mayor and Chair of Denbighshire County Council, using her roles to raise thousands for various charities and organisations.

She was awarded the British Empire Medal in the King’s New Years Honour’s List for services to Local Government, the NHS and the community of Rhuddlan.

Currently serving as a Welsh Conservatives representative of the Rhuddlan ward in Denbighshire County Council. Despite living in Rhuddlan for 56 years, before moving there Ann lived in Railway Cottage, Llanfechain and attended Llanfyllin High School.

While many of her family still live in the area, following her nursing training Ann moved to Rhuddlan, working for the NHS as a trained nurse and going on to serve as a County Councillor since 2008 and as a Town Councillor since 2006.

Commenting on the award, Ann said: “I was absolutely thrilled and delighted to be included in the King’s New Years Honours Awards.

“I was overwhelmed to read the kind letters my daughter Jane received supporting the application for this award, including many from Rhuddlan residents and a heartfelt letter from my granddaughter Marni, who has consistently supported me in my work.

“It has been a privilege to serve the residents of Rhuddlan and Denbighshire. I have been fortunate enough to meet so many wonderful people in my role as County Councillor and particularly in the year I was Chairman of Denbighshire County Council.

“Being recognised for my work is a real honour, they are all areas close to my heart.”

During her tenure as Chair of Denbighshire County Council, Ann reportedly raised £11,000 for Ty Gobaith and St Kentigern Hospices, as well as a further £5,000 for Ty Gobaith when she was Mayor of Rhuddlan in 2014.

She also served as Carers Champion from 2008 to 2022, helping many people in her area gain financial, physical and emotional support while raising awareness of the needs of carers.