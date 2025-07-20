Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has registered a campaign committee for the November 2026 election to win back his previous post.

Villanueva’s is the biggest name yet to declare in the race for the position he lost to Sheriff Robert Luna in 2022. Luna has already declared his plans to seek reelection.

A filing on the California Secretary of State’s website shows that a Villanueva for Sheriff 2026 committee has been registered.

It’s unclear when the filing was made.

In an email to The Times Saturday, Villanueva did not immediately respond to questions seeking confirmation about his intentions but he said “I’ll have something available next week.”

Luna has run the sheriff’s department with a relatively calm hand, after Villanueva presided over a period of controversy and lawsuits.

But Villanueva has maintained a high profile, using social media and appearances on broadcast platforms to weigh in on a wide range of issues concerning the department and county politics.