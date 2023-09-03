Former Zimbabwe cricket captain Heath Streak has died of cancer, at age 49.

Key points: Streak had been undergoing treatment in Johannesburg

Streak had been undergoing treatment in Johannesburg The former cricketer was 49 years old

The former cricketer was 49 years old He was appointed Zimbabwe’s bowling coach after his retirement

Streak was the all-time leading Test wicket-taker for his country, taking 216 wickets and scoring 1,990 runs in 65 Tests between 1993-2005.

He had been undergoing treatment in Johannesburg for colon and liver cancer, ESPNcricinfo reported.

His wife Nadine paid tribute to her late husband in an emotional Facebook post to announce his death.

“In the early hours of this morning, Sunday the 3rd of September 2023, the greatest love of my life and the father of my beautiful children, was carried to be with the Angels from his home where he wished to spend his last days surrounded by his family and closest loved ones,” she wrote.

“He was covered in love and peace and did not walk off the Park alone.

“Our souls are joined for eternity Streaky.”

Zimbabwe Cricket chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani said Streak “touched lives within the sport and beyond”.

“This is a very sad day for Zimbabwe and a sad day for cricket as we on the one hand mourn the demise of a true great of our beautiful game and, on the other, celebrate the greatness of what Heath gave us,” Mr Mukuhlani said in a statement.

“He played with passion, spirit and was nothing less than an inspirational figure who raised our flag high and touched lives within the sport and beyond.”

Streak was appointed Zimbabwe’s bowling coach after his retirement, followed by spells with Bangladesh and twice Indian Premier League champions Kolkata Knight Riders.

He returned to coach Zimbabwe in 2016 but resigned after his team failed to qualify for the 2019 World Cup.

In 2021, Streak was given an eight-year ban from cricket after admitting breaches of the International Cricket Council’s anti-corruption code.

He took “full responsibility” for his actions but said he was never involved in any attempts to fix matches.

Reuters