Fortnite developer Epic Games is taking the game offline for extended maintenance as part of the launch of update 26.20. Coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox consoles, Nintendo Switch, Android and PC, update 26.20 will be available to download on the morning of September 26. It will be accompanied by a period of server downtime, which means you won’t be able to play Fortnite for at least a couple of hours. If you want to know when you can log back into Fortnite, check out the 26.20 server downtime schedule below. READ MORE: Fortnite update 26.20 patch notes, downtime, Ahsoka secret skin, leaks and more

The news was announced by Epic Games on Twitter, alongside details on when servers will be taken offline for maintenance. “A new day, a new beginning…” reads an Epic tweet. “v26.20 downtime begins at 3 AM ET, and matchmaking will be disabled shortly beforehand.” For UK fans, this means that Fortnite will be taken offline in full at 8am BST, while matchmaking will be disabled at 7.30am. Epic hasn’t revealed exactly when downtime will come to an end, but maintenance typically lasts for around a couple of hours. This means Fortnite should be back online by 10am BST UK time at the latest.

Judging by the Epic Games tweet, Star Wars character and secret skin Ahsoka will be available after the update. According to Fortnite insider Shiina, Epic will also add new Shop Tabs, all the while releasing new skins. That’s on top of the October Crew Pack, the Level-Up Quest Pack, new Augments and potentially the return of some classic Star Wars items. Needless to say, the Birthday bonus items and decorations will also be vaulted following last week’s anniversary event. Epic Games will also make countless bug fixes and gameplay improvements.





Source link