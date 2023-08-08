Fortnite has launched its Jujutsu Kaisen event, dubbed Break the Curse!

The event, which runs August 25 at 2am Eastern / 7am UK, sees players complete quests to unlock cosmetics so they can dress up as a jujutsu sorcerer from the popular manga.

The quest tasks players with destroying cursed llamas roaming the island to learn the Straw Doll Technique and Hollow Technique: Purple! From there, you complete the Break the Curse! Quests, which start at the Grade 4 level of Jujutsu High standards and progress up to the Special Grade level, to earn Cursed Energy and unlock cosmetic rewards in the free reward track, including the Shadow Play: Toad Emote. If you buy the premium reward track, you can get the Yuji Itadori Outfit.

Meanwhile, the Jujutsu Kaisen Cup takes place on August 11. This is a duos zero build tournament in which the top point-earning players in their region can unlock the Good Boy Kon Emoticon. Duos that get three eliminations in the tournament with Hollow Technique: Purple get the Gojo’s Eye Emoticon, and all players who earn at least eight points earn the Yuji’s Bear Hug Spray.

Fortnite’s item shop is updates with the Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, and Satoru Gojo Outfits. There’s more over on the Fortnite blog.

Wesley is the UK News Editor for IGN. Find him on Twitter at @wyp100. You can reach Wesley at wesley_yinpoole@ign.com or confidentially at wyp100@proton.me.