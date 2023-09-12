Summary Forza Horizon 5 introduces EventLab 2.0, a new free update for the in-depth map editor with new features and tools so creators can more easily and quickly build their incredible events.

The EventLab Island is a new 2km x 2km flat terrain where you can unleash your creativity thanks to an increased prop budget.

New Prefabs allow creators to combine multiple props into one new mega prop which can be shared for the entire community to include in their custom maps.

Players can now browse an unlimited number of EventLab creations in search menus with custom flyers that creators can use to showcase their events.

We have enabled day/night toggle and weather settings during event creation so you can see how your creation will look while you are making it.

Since the launch of Forza Horizon 5, all of us here at Playground Games have been blown away by the stunning creativity and talent of the EventLab community. Your unique maps and game modes provide exciting new experiences for every player in Forza Horizon 5, and today we’re excited to double down on this with EventLab 2.0.

Available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC on Windows and Steam, and Cloud Gaming (Beta), this free upgrade to Forza Horizon 5’s custom map editor is certain to get your creativity racing and inspire you to build the events you’ve always imagined.

EventLab 2.0 introduces new quality-of-life improvements and asset creation tools to help players build their dream maps, races and game modes in Forza Horizon 5. Here’s a quick look at the new features:

Multi-Selection Mode

This new multi-selection mode will let you grab a number of individual props and then rotate them, move them around, or even duplicate them. You will be able to save and reuse any group of props you have assembled at any time making your creative process faster and more efficient.

Multi-selection will also let you clone, move, and delete props in mass selection, reducing the time you will spend creating courses for events.

Prefabs

Prefabs are an assortment of props combined to make a new mega prop. You can save any prop you have created as a Prefab and share it with the entire community.

This also means you can browse and use the creations of other players to implement into your own maps. In addition to this, you can bookmark your favorite and most used props so you can find them even quicker.

Custom Flyers

Previously when creating a new event on EventLab, the promotional flyer would auto-generate based on the car restrictions you set. This meant that other players would not see how your event looked until they decided to download and play it.

This all changes with EventLab 2.0. You can now replace the predetermined flyer with a photo taken of your event. This allows creators to better represent their EventLab Blueprint. For you and your friends, it’ll now be easier and faster to discover fun new events to play.

This is made even better by the ability to browse more than 15 events in the event browser, as players can now scroll through multiple pages of community-created blueprints.

EventLab Island

New features deserve an amazing new place to be experimented at. EventLab Island is a brand-new location specifically for creating EventLab content. It comprises of a 2km x 2km flat concrete platform surrounded by ocean.

Since EventLab Island is its own separate location, you will be able to add more props to each event you create within it thanks to an increased prop budget.

EventLab Island can be accessed through its own icon on the in-game map. Click on it, and you will be transported to the island. Look for the activation point and start creating!

New Props

The EventLab 2.0 update wouldn’t be complete without new props, and we have introduced new prop packs for you to implement into your custom maps. These include a petrol station with signs, a coffee cup, pumps, and roofs, a variety of primitive shapes like a cone, cube, cylinder, pyramid, sphere, torus, and wedge, and different surface types like snow, ice, grass, tarmac, and dirt. You can also style up your checkpoint markers with different styles including various colors of street race flares.

Some of our existing props have received attachment nodes so they are now easier to move around and, more importantly, snap together. There are three different node sizes: small, medium, and large. The original nodes included in the Hot Wheels content were “large” and designed for Hot Wheels track pieces, while these new smaller-sized nodes will work much better with smaller props.

What’s more, EventLab 2.0 lets you set the exact time-of-day and weather conditions while your map is being created. This means you will see your creation in the exact conditions that you intend for players to experience it. For example, if you want to design a night-time race, you will see how it looks as you build it.

For more details on the new customization features and reward cars in the latest Forza Horizon 5 update, check out the Forza.net blog.





