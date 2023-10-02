Unlike the Horizon games, which feature a more exaggerated arcade style driving experience, Forza Motorsport is a more authentic racing simulator. That means no big jumps, no racing against giant planes and no conquering floating Hot Wheels tracks. Instead you’ll become the champion of 20 real world race tracks, 5 of which are new to the franchise, with a selection of over 500 real world cars. And those are just the amount that will be there at launch!

Although this is the 8th game in the mainline series of Motorsport games, you may have noticed there is no number 8 on this entry’s title. This is because Forza Motorsport is a sort of reboot and a complete rethink of the racing sim franchise since it is the first in the series to fully adopt a live service model.

Forza Motorsport will launch on October 10 for Xbox Series X|S as well as PC via the Microsoft Store and Steam. Being a first-party Xbox game, the Standard Edition of Forza will be available day one for Xbox Game Pass subscribers for no extra fee.