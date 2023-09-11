We don’t need to teach you what a specific upgrade is because you’ll just feel it. You’ll understand it naturally and apply that to the next car you build. You don’t need to know how to be faster – you will figure that out as you play. You’ll take corners differently as you experiment to find the fastest line. You will unlock your fastest self; understanding all the deeper systems around how the cars work and building an affinity for them. You have all the tools you need in the game, so experiment, have fun with them and you will learn so much.

Forza Motorsport is alive, connected, and ever-changing racing platform that will evolve with our community. It will expand with new races, cars, tracks, and more. We can tweak and fine-tune the racing experience based on community feedback without requiring you to download massive updates.

We’ve also made many smaller improvements across the entire game that will help you build new skills and compete fairly. For example, we have removed the manual with clutch/power shifting exploit and the performance nerfs applied to assists like ABS. Collidable objects like brake markers and cones will also now reset when they are hit so they aren’t left all over the track in online races.