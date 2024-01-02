Kids Company founder Camila Batmanghelidjh has died aged 61.

The creator of the scandal-hit charity died on New Years Day surrounded by family following a health battle over a number of months.

In a statement released to the Guardian her family said: ‘It is with great sadness that the family of Camila Batmanghelidjh announce her passing.

‘She died peacefully in her sleep the night of 1 January, following a birthday celebration with her family.

‘Camila dedicated her life to advocating for Britain’s most vulnerable children. She was the founder of two groundbreaking charities, Place2Be and Kids Company, which pioneered new therapeutic and clinical models to achieve a singular goal: “To see children and young people become safe and able to realise their potential”.’

David Cameron with the founder of Kids Company, Batmanghelidjh, which folded in August 2015

Born in Iran, Batmanghelidjh became known for setting up the charity in south London in the 1990s to provide support for young people affected by poverty, abuse, trauma and gang violence.

The charity, who had several directors including Alan Yentob, tried to help those who had slipped through the gaps in social and NHS services.

In recent years, however, the charity come under much scrutiny after it went into liquidation in 2015, just weeks after it was handed a £3million grant by David Cameron ‘s government.

Kids Company, which supported 36,000 vulnerable children, young people and families in London and Bristol until it was wound up in 2015, attracted a number of celebrity backers including Coldplay, artist Damien Hirst and comedian Michael McIntyre.

It was dogged by allegations of financial mismanagement, including claims cash handed to children was spent on designer clothes, alcohol and drugs.

Batmanghelidjh pictured with Alan Yentob

After it shut down, a number of examples of misspending funds emerged. This included the decision to send a drug addict called Dave to Champneys spa to relax with a ‘chocolate massage’ thrown in to boost his self esteem. The trip allegedly cost the charity £55,000.

Whistleblowers, including employees and young people, also claimed that cash was given to youngsters and spent on designer clothes, holidays, drink and drugs.

In 2022, an official report by the Charity Commission found that the Kids Company had operated a ‘high risk business model’, characterised by a heavy dependence on grants and donations, coupled with low reserves.

Investigators found that some of the charity’s records were destroyed at the time of its collapse – but those that survived showed that Kids Company was handing 25 people an average of more than £1,700 per month in 2014.

In 15 years, Kids Company took a reported £42million from the taxpayer with the then Prime Minister Cameron said to be ‘in the thrall’ of Batmanghelidjh.

Continuing to defend the company the founded insisted it was a ‘victim of its own success’.