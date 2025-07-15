When Alexandra Baker started handing out jars of her homemade Haitian pikliz—spicy condiments for rich foods like fried pork and plantains—friends and family couldn’t get enough. What began as a side hustle on Etsy turned into a full-fledged food startup, In The Kitchen with Alexandra, where she sells her products through Amazon and independent retailers.

But as sales picked up, so did the pressure to fulfill growing demand without enough capital. She appeared on Entrepreneur Therapy, presented by Amazon Business, to ask a question many founders face: how do you keep scaling when you’re running out of money? And how to protect her marriage and mental health in the process.

Baker explained that demand ramped up quickly, forcing them to reorder inventory almost immediately, even though the money from earlier sales hadn’t fully landed yet. She and her husband, Troy—who now run the business together—had already dipped into their savings, taken out an inventory line of credit, and curbed their leisure activities. “We were accustomed to multiple getaways throughout the year and dining out a couple times a week,” she said. “We’ve had to cut back on a lot of that.”

Perell applauded Baker for staying lean. But she cautioned that every founder needs to define their financial breaking point. “You should know how much you’re willing to lose,” she said, “because at some point you have to take care of yourself too.” For her, that number was $30,000—$10,000 from her grandmother and $20,000 on a credit card.

Dr. Drew picked up on the emotional toll the business was taking, pointing out how much it was weighing on Baker and her relationship. “I’m getting a little sad listening to you talk,” he said. “You’ve lost something between you and your partner. And you’re willing to pay that price in the short term, but you have to be careful it doesn’t become chronic.”

Baker admitted they’d come close to calling it quits. “We were almost there,” she said. “And so far, it was like a light went on. If we didn’t see that, I think we would have been very close to saying, ‘Okay. We tried. It’s not working.'”

But the renewed momentum—and support from the Entrepreneur Therapy hosts—gave her hope. “We believe in you,” Perell said. “You’ve got that winning spirit for sure.”

