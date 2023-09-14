Defenders Martyn Cairns (Stewarton United) and Lewis Kennedy (Annbank United) were given the nod by coach Colin MacLeod alongside Shortlees midfielder Kris Chisholm and another Annbank player in attacker, Kieran Goudie.

The players, who all compete in the Ayrshire Amateur Premier League, have been recognised as some of the top talents across every amateur league in the country.

For both Chisholm and Cairns this latest call-up sees them retain their place earned in the squad last season.

But for the Annbank United pair, it will be their first time with the select side.

The Ayrshire quartet will travel with the rest of the squad on Sunday, September 17, to take part in a training session at Dalziel Park in Motherwell.

The select side then meet on various occasions throughout the season to compete against select sides from other countries.