Paul Lewis opened the scoring after 18 minutes with William Gruffydd doubling the tally before the break and Gerwyn Williams added a third in the second-half.

Action from Llanrhaeadr’s defeat to Dolgellau AA. Picture by Mel Roberts.

OTHER NEWS:

Llanfyllin Town crashed to a 5-1 defeat at home to Forden United in the MMP Central Wales League North.

Jake O’Donnell led the scoring with a hat-trick while Ryan Jenkins struck twice to complete the scoring with the Magpies netting a late consolation through Dale Evans.

Action from Llanfyllin Town’s defeat to Forden Utd. Picture by Kyron Dockerty.

Four Crosses maintained their unbeaten start and top the table following a 4-2 win at Dyffryn Banw.

Max Thomas fired Crosses into a 23rd minute lead before the Llangadfan hosts replied before the break through Alwyn Jones.

Goals from Will Howard and Billy Clarke at the start of the second-half restored Crosses’ lead before Howard completed his double and Banw reduced the arrears through Gerallt Evans.

Action from Llanrhaeadr’s defeat to Dolgellau AA. Picture by Mel Roberts.

Llansantffraid’s JD Welsh Cup adventure came to an end with a 2-1 defeat at home to Ardal North East League rivals Radnor Valley who sealed their place in the first round.

Charlie Beaumont gave the Goats an early lead before Tom Edwards doubled their tally and the home side reduced the arrears with an effort from Jack Harris on the hour.

Action from Llanrhaeadr’s defeat to Dolgellau AA. Picture by Mel Roberts.

Trefonen prevailed 5-1 winners at home to Llanfair United Reserves in the JT Hughes Montgomeryshire League.

Goals from James Owen, Jack Morris, Richard Morris, Kieran Matthews and Jordan Lowe sealed the points for the Pitmen while Sean Roberts replied for the visitors.