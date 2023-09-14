THE New Saints returned home from Maes Tegid following a goalless draw at Bala Town on Wednesday night to remain unbeaten in the JD Cymru Premier.

Red cards rained down after a second-half melee with Adrian Cieslewicz and head coach Craig Harrison dismissed for the Oswestry visitors while Ollie Shannon and home assistant Ryan Valentine also earned their marching orders.

The Saints began brightly with Josh Daniels drilling wide inside the opening 20 minutes before Jordan Williams twice spurned openings which failed to trouble goalkeeper Kelland Absalom.

The Saints survived a scare early in the second-half with goalkeeper Connor Roberts’ clearance coming off Bala’s Joe Malkin and falling for George Newell just six yards out only for the Saints’ stopper to recover and save.

Chaos ensued when Cieslewicz and Shannon clashed and sparked a melee which also saw Harrison and Valentine dismissed.

Once calm was restored the Saints resumed their dominance with Williams curling wide on the hour before Absalom’s heroics denied Ryan Brobbel and Ryan Astles in as many minutes.

Brad Young almost made an impace off the bench late on only for the ex-Aston Villa forward to be denied by a smart save from Absalom as the match ended in a stalemate.

BALA: Absalom, Peate, Roberts (White 60), Newell (Wall 60), Malkin, Abadaki, Edwards (Mitter 76), Mendes, Harrison, Arsan, Shannon. Subs: Nelson, Rogers, Knight

TNS: Roberts, Marriott, Astles, Daniels, Brobbel, Redmond, Cieslewicz, Hudson, J Williams, Clark (Young 67), Smith (Canavan 85). Subs: Thompson, D Williams, Brennan, Dafydd.