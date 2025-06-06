An overwhelming majority of environmental practitioners in England feel grossly undervalued by politicians, the public and other professions, according to a survey conducted by the Chartered Institute of Ecology and Environmental Management (CIEEM). These findings have emerged despite heightened public awareness and mounting political momentum to address environmental challenges.

The data are revealed by the 2025 edition of the CIEEM’s State of the Profession Survey, intended to examine the direction of professional practice.

Leading the list of concerns was the revelation that an alarming 83% of professionals in England felt underappreciated by government and policymakers – with fewer than 2% feeling completely positive.

The study goes on to highlight a “strong feeling that the profession is being used as a scapegoat by governments (and particularly in England with the rhetoric at the time of the survey about wildlife protections being ‘blockers’ to development). There is a strong sentiment that the government does not value ecological work, with respondents noting policy rollbacks and public statements that undermine the profession’s credibility and importance.”

The survey, conducted before the introduction of the government’s highly controversial Planning and Infrastructure Bill, also flagged widespread dismay among respondents at policymakers’ “poor understanding of ecological considerations and the profession’s role, leading to ineffective policies and unrealistic expectations.”

Many also voiced strong concerns over the “inadequate funding and resources for ecological work, especially in statutory agencies and local authorities,” which they argued is a key factor in “undermining their ability to fulfil obligations effectively.”

Consequently, the report warns the low morale sweeping the profession could threaten the sector’s long-term viability as individual practitioners are demoralised and aspiring and early career entrants are deterred by poor perceptions of the industry.

Commenting on the report, Sally Hayns, Chief Executive Officer of CIEEM, said:

“Ecologists and environmental managers in England work tirelessly to support nature recovery and protect our increasingly beleaguered natural environment. They continue this essential work every day – often in spite of counterproductive government policies and prevailing misconceptions.

“It’s high time policymakers recognised the vital contributions of environmental professionals and engaged with the sector in a more respectful and constructive way. Failing to do so risks a further decline in collective morale, and may ultimately undermine critical conservation efforts.”

The CIEEM is a professional membership body supporting ecologists and environmental managers in the UK and Ireland.