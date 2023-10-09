Fall 2023 was anticipated by the fans because one of the biggest anime franchises, The Seven Deadly Sins, has made a comeback with the new sequel, Four Knights of the Apocalypse. As the first episode dropped on October 8, fans were delighted to listen to the opening and ending themes. This series hasn’t been licensed outside Japan yet, but the hype remains crazy as usual.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Creditless Opening and Ending

Released in the Fall of 2023, The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse has been quite a hot title among other seasonal anime. The first episode featured the opening and ending track of the series, and fans outside Japan got to experience it. However, the clean version of the tracks has been released on YouTube by TMS Entertainment.

Check out the opening song called “UP TO ME!” by Little Glee Monster below:

MOONCHILD performed the ending theme of the series, called “Friends Are For”. The video can be checked out below:

What is The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse about?

The mind behind Pokémon Journeys, Maki Odaira, has directed the Four Knights of the Apocalypse with TMS Entertainment, which premiered on October 8, 2023. The sequel manga was by Nakaba Suzuki and started on Weekly Shonen Magazine back in January 2021.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse by Crunchyroll

Kodansha is responsible for publishing it in English and describes the series as, “Dive into an endless world, into a great destiny…Sequel to The Seven Deadly Sins! A story 16 years after the ‘Holy War’! Percival is a kind-hearted boy who lives with his grandfather in a remote area called ‘God’s Finger.’ However, the world did not allow such peace. An encounter with a mysterious knight changes their fate and reveals a shocking secret. The boy sets out on an endless journey. You can enjoy it, even if you know The Seven Deadly Sins or not! The world’s long-awaited exciting adventure fantasy!”